Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: April 16, 2019

… I have always enjoyed this image and usually shoot a few new ones every year … it is a reminder of this date (April 15th) during my working years as this is usually how I felt: skewered. The good news of course is that whatever the government does not take from you on this date is yours … except for sales taxes, gasoline taxes, taxes on utilities, cell phones, property taxes and on and on. I wish that government could be forced to implement economies just as private businesses have to do. Perhaps that is asking a bit much, but it is a worthwhile goal.
Another day lived and enjoyed … the hope of another one coming up after some rest. Numerous projects finished today including the large metal print. I have never seen one this large so am looking forward to seeing it.
A short missive tonight … keep breathing and smiling … we are blessed.
Cheers
Ted
Everything is still, and the soft night air is cool.
All silent, the universe is doing its work --- beautiful, mysterious, religious!
Max Ehrmann
