Strategic Plan on special Camp Verde school board agenda

CAMP VERDE – At 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Camp Verde School Board will hold a special meeting to continue its work on the district’s comprehensive Strategic Plan.
According to the April 16 agenda, the school board will review its strategic plan, as well as the Arizona Auditor General’s report on operational efficiency, the Advanc-ED system’s accreditation report, and continuous school improvement goals.
The Camp Verde School Board could also adopt Policy IJJ regarding text book adoption and the board’s role in text book adoption, as well as take action on amendments to the board’s operational handbook.
The Camp Verde Unified School District’s governing board will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 16 for the special meeting at the district’s multi-use complex library, located at 280 Camp Lincoln Road.
The agenda can be found at http://campverdeschools.org/board-agendas.
This meeting is open to the public.
Call (928) 567-8000 for more information.
