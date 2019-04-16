Verde Disconnect claims $25 million road grant a ‘drop in the bucket’

CAMP VERDE – Had Camp Verde’s council received public sentiment during Verde Connect’s March 20 presentation, Middle Verde resident Todd Scantlebury had planned to quote a neighbor whose family has farmed the area for more than 100 years.

“If you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.”

The hole Scantlebury spoke of is the $25 million grant Yavapai County has received to add a two-lane roadway and bridge across the Verde River to connect SR 260 to Cornville Road – a project the county calls Verde Connect.

The $25 million grant, Scantlebury said in his March 20 prepared statement, is “just a drop in the bucket,” “Like sheep, we are being led into a much bigger tax bill, with overrides,” he wrote.

Wednesday, Scantlebury’s wife – Diane Scantlebury – will tell council why Verde Disconnect oppose a North‐South highway with a Middle Verde Road connection.

In Wednesday’s presentation, Diane Scantlebury will hit on three specific bullet points in both its introduction and conclusion:

-There are better and wiser investment (lower or smarter tax burden) Verde Valley traffic solutions;

-Middle Verde and Camp Verde’s General Plan for farms and low density housing must be encouraged, not discouraged, to buffer the River corridor and to preserve quality of life in the Verde Valley;

-Middle Verde River riparian corridor cultural antiquities and endangered plants and animals should be protected, not degraded or destroyed.

Before the March 20 presentation, Mayor Charlie German said that Verde Connect opposition would have a chance to speak at a future meeting. On April 3, Save the Middle Verde’s Eric Eberhard told council why his group is opposed to the connector road.

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will meet in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

A copy of the agenda is available at the Town’s website, located atcampverde.az.gov/government/town-clerk/agendas-minutes-actions/2019-town-council.

