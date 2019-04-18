CV baseball beats top 10 NPA to win seventh straight

Camp Verde High baseball outdueled No. 9 Northland Prep to take control of their own destiny.

The No. 8 Cowboys (17-6-1, 8-1 Central) beat NPA on home on Tuesday to win their seventh game in a row.

CV head coach Will Davis said the game went really well for the Cowboys.

“We played really good, so did they, one of those tough back and forth pitchers’ duels and we came out on top of it,” Davis said.

The Cowboys avenged a 6-5 loss at Northland Prep last month, their last defeat. Camp Verde and No. 5 Scottsdale Prep are tied in the loss column atop the Central Region.

“It’s really big, really big,” Davis said. “We needed that. That puts us in charge of the region now, we win out and it’s ours, so it was huge.”

The Cowboys face the Spartans next week on the road. Camp Verde beat them 10-0 in five innings in March.

With the win over Northland Prep, the Cowboys moved into the eighth spot in the rankings.

“I think if we win out then we’ll probably finish at the six spot, we lose a game and we’ll probably be around 12 going into the playoffs,” Davis said.

The play-in round will feature teams ranked No. 9 to 24th.

“The top eight means everything,” Davis said. “You don’t have to play in the play-in game, you don’t have to burn a pitcher in a play-in game and then come back three days later and play the actual State game, so yeah, we’re really hoping to win out and finish in the top eight, that would be very important.”

The state tournament proper is a 16-team single elimination affair.

Camp Verde’s win over NPA was their first close game since the loss in Flagstaff to Northland.

Senior Dawson McCune earned up the win, pitching a complete game four-hitter, giving up one run and four walks and striking out 10.

“He has just been throwing lights out the last games, beating the two region leaders, that were the region leaders, now we are, in Scottsdale Prep and Northland Prep,” Davis said. “He threw both those games, shut out Scottsdale Prep, who didn’t have a loss all year and then (Tuesday) night he three-hit Northland Prep and only gave up one run.”

At the plate, McCune had the lone extra base hit in the game, a triple and drove in one run. Freshman Cole Gillespie had the other RBI.

CV jumped ahead in the second inning and then added the second run in the third. NPA scored in the fifth but Camp Verde was able to hold on to get the win.

UP NEXT

The Cowboys travel to No. 21 Sedona Red Rock to face the Scorpions on Saturday at noon. Then they face Scottsdale Prep on the road on Tuesday.

Camp Verde closes out the regular season by hosting No. 38 Glendale Prep on Apr. 25 at 3:45 p.m.