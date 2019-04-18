Mingus approves benefits for part-time employees

COTTONWOOD – Mingus Union High School District has struggled to recruit and retain bus drivers, according to Lynn Leonard, the district’s business manager.

So Leonard suggested that the district provide benefits for its part time employees who work at least 20 hours each week.

On April 9, the Mingus Union School Board voted 4-to-0 to support Leonard’s recommendation, as employees who work between 20-30 hours each week beginning with the 2019-2020 school year will be eligible for benefits.

According to draft minutes from the April 9 meeting, the district will pay 50% of the employees’ medical and dental, and 100% of life insurance and short-term disability.

Vision coverage would optional and 100% paid by the employee, the minutes also stated.