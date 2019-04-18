Obituary: Carmie C. Youse 1931-2019

Carmie C. Youse, born March 22, 1931, in Burkburnett, Texas, died April 11, 2019, in Camp Verde, Arizona.



No services are planned at this time.



Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.

Information provided by survivors.