Obituary: Gerald Wayne Epperson 1923-2019

Gerald “Jerry” Wayne Epperson, 95, of Cottonwood, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held 9 a.m. on Monday, April 15, at Citizens Cemetery in Flagstaff, Arizona.



Jerry was born in Detroit, Michigan, to William and Josephine Epperson on April 11 1923.

He married Barbara “Barbie” Jean Conrad on April 26, 1947, in Flagstaff, Arizona. Jerry owned numerous Shell Service Stations in Arizona and Texas, as well as the Big A Auto Parts store in Cottonwood until his retirement 1988.

A veteran of the United States Army Jerry spent two years in northern and western Europe during World War II. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents both siblings; wife, Barbie; and daughter, Lisa Epperson-Dewitt.



Jerry is survived by his three sons; Randy, Greg and Jeff; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.





Information provided by survivors.