Obituary: Walter Potts 1954-2019

Walter Potts, born Nov. 17, 1954, died March 24, 2019, in Rimrock, Arizona.
Bueler Funeral Home is handling the final arrangements.
Information provided by survivors.
Walter Potts, born Nov. 17, 1954, died March 24, 2019, in Rimrock, Arizona.
Bueler Funeral Home is handling the final arrangements.
Information provided by survivors.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.