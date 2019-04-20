Camp Verde golf finishes third at Antelope Hills in Prescott

Camp Verde High golf finished third in a match at Chino Valley with Sedona Red Rock.

The Cowboys, Cougars and Scorpions competed at Antelope Hills Golf Course in Prescott on Tuesday.

Sedona Red Rock game out on top with a 193 (+49) score, followed by Chino Valley, who shot a 210 (+66) and Camp Verde was third with a 219 (+75).

Individually, Chino Valley’s Keller Rock and Sedona Red Rock’s Cameron Stewart tied for first. Camp Verde’s Royal Doungeva finished fourth and Paul Elmer from Camp Verde took fifth.

The other Cowboys that competed were Damon Conway, who was seventh, Jade Strickland, who ended up 13th and Kim Ferguson, who was 14th.

Camp Verde had three golfers finish in the top seven.

UP NEXT

The Cowboys head to Wickenburg Country Club on Tuesday to face Wickenburg at 3 p.m.