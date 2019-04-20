Camp Verde magistrate gets four-year contract with the town

CAMP VERDE – Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town council decided to continue its partnership with Magistrate Paul Schlegel for the next four years

With a 7-to-0 vote, council’s decision means that Schlegel’s $74,474 per-year contract will now expire on June 30, 2023.

Under the terms of the agreement, Schlegel will receive a 2% merit increase for the 2019-202 fiscal year “with subsequent year consideration,” according to Town Manager Russ Martin.

“With every year, per budget, the council can increase [Schlegel’s wage] or not,” Martin said.

With a contract that had been set to expire on June 30, Schlegel will continue to work 28 hours per week and is responsible for performing “all duties as set forth in Section 5‐2‐2 of the Town Code as well as any other duties required by law or the Judicial Code of Conduct or by the Presiding Superior Court Judge of Yavapai County,” the agreement states.

The agreement also states that Schlegel is expected to help prepare the municipal court’s budget, as well as update council on the court’s status upon request.

Coffee with a Cop

At 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office will meet with the public at Thanks a Latte for its monthly Coffee with a Cop.

From 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. the last Tuesday of each month, the Marshal’s Office holds Coffee with a Cop at Thanks a Latte, located at 348 S. Main St. in Camp Verde.

The Marshal’s Office holds the meeting with no prior agenda, which allows the public to direct the topics they deem necessary.