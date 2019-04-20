Letter: Please mark your calendar for Yavapai College board meeting in Clarkdale

Editor:
All are invited to Yavapai College District Governing Board meeting to be held next Tuesday, April 23, at the Verde campus, 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale, room M 137 starting at 1 p.m. This is one of only two times the board actually meets in the Verde Valley.
Dr. Lisa Rhine, the college’s newly elected president, will be in attendance. She has championed the pivotal role the community college is charged with in addressing the needs of the working poor.
Also Paul Chevalier, District 3 newly elected representative, will be seeking workforce development programming in the Verde Valley in hopes that a holder of funds be created in the 2019 -2020 budget to bring these to our citizens in the immediate future.
Hope to see you there.
Ruth Marie Wicks
Clarkdale
