Live fire training in Jerome

Thursday night, April 18 at 5 p.m., Jerome Fire Department, in conjunction with Unisource gas, had a live-fire training using the gas service at the Jerome town yard on Perkinsville Road. Unisource crews ignited natural gas utilizing an existing gas service and fire crews used fire-streams to protect fire crews while advancing the hose to plug off-gas flowing from the gas pipe. Other training included using flammable gas detectors to find leaks at gas meters and Unisource crews used specialized crimping tools the squeeze down the gas pipe to stop the flow of gas. Photos courtesy of Jerome Fire Dept.