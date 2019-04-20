May 8 Clarkdale public presentation set for Selna Mongini Park draft master plan

The Clarkdale Community Services Department and the Parks and Recreation Commission began a public outreach process regarding the Selna Ballfield and Mongini Park in September of 2018.

Portions of the park sites will undergo remediation under the Freeport McMoRan Soil Remediation Program creating an opportunity to redesign and upgrade the sites.



The community outreach had been implemented to assess the wants and needs of the community before the remediation process begins.

The Draft Site Plan is the product of input collected through a series of open houses, a public hearing, and an online suggestion platform. The proposed changes to the park sites include an interactive water feature with a riparian education component, improved parking and ADA access to park amenities, amphitheater seating for events, a sand volleyball court, horseshoe pits, a hummingbird/butterfly garden, walking path with exercise stations, new playground equipment such as zip line, a toddler play area, a lawn area, shade sales, a community garden, and a much needed restroom.

The current picnic ramadas, tables and barbecues will remain onsite. The park will be dog friendly with paths, litter stations and low water fountains.

The Community Services Department and the Parks and Recreation Commission are excited to hear from the public regarding the draft Selna Mongini Park Master Site Plan.

The public is welcome to stop by Town Hall (39 N. Ninth Street) to view the park’s draft design, or visit the Town of Clarkdale website, www.clarkdale.az.gov under the “Projects” section on the homepage for an online option.

There will be two additional opportunities for the public to view this Draft Master Site Plan and hold discussion with the Community Services Department and Parks and Recreation Commissioners.

The first will be a public presentation, located at the park sites in Lower Clarkdale, on Thursday, April 25 from 5-6 p.m.

The second will be at the Parks and Recreation Commission’s Regular Meeting, scheduled on Wednesday, May 8 at 5 p.m. in the Police Annex (49 N. 9th Street).

The public may attend and make comments to the Commission and Town staff during the agenda item.

The commission will make a final recommendation to the council in late May or early June following this final community outreach effort.

For more information please contact Clarkdale Community Services at (928) 639-2460, or email: community.services@clarkdale.az.gov.

