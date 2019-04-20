Obituary: Tim Claude Palmer 1938-2019

Tim Claude Palmer of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home on March 22, 2019, at the age of 80.

Tim was born in Eugene, Oregon, on July 15, 1938, and as a young boy moved with his family to Scottsdale, Arizona. Tim’s dream was to be a rancher but life took him in a different direction.



Tim was a numbers man and attained his accounting degrees at the University of Arizona. Tim loved his job and was a CPA for 50+ years.

Tim had an artistic flair as well. He became an aficionado of woodworking and leatherwork. Tim also was a skilled master in general mechanics. Following high school and college Tim served in the United States Air Force as a B-52 mechanic.



Along the way Tim married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann Perry. Mary predeceased Tim in 2009. Following that Tim found a second love with Carmen Whitten, also of Camp Verde. Carmen along with Brent Palmer and Tina Palmer, Tim’s son and daughter, are celebrating Tim’s life and will miss him always.



While the kids were young Tim loved family road trips. The Palmer family traveled laughing and loving across all areas of the United States.

The second family business was showing dogs, which was hard work yet fun for all. With the kids grown Tim and Carmen enjoyed trips to amusement parks and tourist locales. Tim said he was lucky twice.



Tim wanted a simple exit from this earth. Tim requested no fanfare.

In respect of Tim’s directive, those who wish to remember Tim may make a contribution to the Camp Verde Senior Center [(928)567-6356 www.cvseniorcenter.org] or the Wittmann Senior Center [Att: Sherry (602) 910-3479].



Information provided by survivors.