Spring carnival at Cottonwood Community School

COTTONWOOD – From 2-5 p.m. Saturday, April 27, Cottonwood Community School will hold its inaugural spring carnival.
Plenty of food and raffle baskets, as well as a silent auction, bounce houses, and hayrides.
Purchase tickets in advance for $10 for 25 tickets or $20 for 55 tickets at Cottonwood Community School, located at 500 E. Mingus Ave.
Purchase tickets now and receive additional tickets for free. Tickets are also available at the carnival for $1 each.
Proceeds help Cottonwood Community School – CCS – to help support the school’s Parent-Teacher Organization and “all the positive reinforcement activities they provide for students throughout the year,” said CCS Principal Matt Schumacher.
Call 928-634-2231 for more information.
Comments
