EQUUS Film Festival plans 2019 Sedona tour stop

The Sedona Tour Stop of 2019 will be held in Sedona, May 2-4. A collection of equine feature films and documentaries from the EQUUS Film Festival in New York City will be screened.

The focus this year will be on the SPOTLIGHT Rescue Series documentary “Hold Your Horses: The Limit Of The Law.” The documentary is a follow up to the continuing story of the mistreatment of the Havasupai Horses and the ongoing efforts to bring an end to their abusive treatment. SAVe Havasupai Horses founder Susan Ash and Arizona cinematographer Rob White will be on hand along with filmmaker Julianne Neal for a Q & A after the film screens.

The EFF SEDONA Tour Stop will host 7 Blocks of films beginning on Thursday afternoon, May 2, at the Mary D. Fisher Theater, 2030 W AZ-89A, Sedona. Films will run through Saturday evening.

Patrick Schweiss, executive director of the theater, said that he is “Thrilled to be hosting the EFF SEDONA Tour Stop again this year”.

Highlighted in the festival will be a collection of short documentaries covering “Healing Through Horses.”

The World Premiere of “Mustang Warriors”, a 90-minute-long documentary, from filmmaker David Glossberg features using Mustang horses in rehab programs for veterans suffering from PTSD. “A Pony And His Boy: The Story Of Berry & Josh” a story about an 8-year-old boy with DOWN Syndrome and his 28-year-old pony will also be showcased along with a collection of inspirational and inspiring shorts from the EQUUS Film Festival in New York City.

Other featured films in the Tour Stop are “Life In The Dog House” directed by Ron Davis (director of Harry & Snowman) along with a wonderful batch of short dog related films from the EQUUS Film Festival’s Bow-Wow Film Fest collection. “Desert Flight” a Love Letter to the sport of Show Jumping and Obstacles, from Dutch filmmaker Annette van Trigt, will screen for the jumper enthusiast in the audience.

For a taste of International horseback riding, the screenings will include “Boy Nomad”, “The Gobi Gallop” (The Longest Annual Charity Horseback Ride in the World The annual 700 km across Mongolia ride to benefit the Veloo Foundation), and “Daughters Of The Polo God”, an inspiring story of a young women’s polo team from India, directed by Indian filmmaker Roopa Barua. “The Great Flip-Off” from filmmaker Dafna Yachin, chronicles the end of circus for a handful of bareback legends and their families.

“Their Last Ride” documentary, created by Neta Ryhne, a “Trail Of Tears” direct descendant Cherokee woman’s’ personal journey that informs & reflects into the world of horse slaughter. Bringing awareness to the issues affecting horses, both Wild & Domestic, connecting people to the spirit of the horse through multicultural participation and co-creation through all the ARTS. Neta will be on hand to talk about all of her ongoing projects to save the horses.

Saturday morning, May 4, Bruce Anderson, star of the documentary “The Edge,” will present his “Natural Humanship” method of working with children and horses.

Sedona Tour Stop Official Artist Melody DeBenedictis from Running Horse Studios will be in attendance with a selection of her artwork as well as entertaining us with her beautiful music!

The EQUUS Film Festival will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre for three days: Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 2-4. Individual film tickets are $12 general admission or $9 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.