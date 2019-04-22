Ireland’s next great tenor, Emmet Cahill performs at OTCA

Emmet Cahill, Ireland’s next great tenor, Brings the Emerald Isle to Cottonwood on April 27.

People of Irish ancestry, fans of Celtic music, or anyone moved by the power of a talented balladeer will want to mark Saturday, April 27, on their calendars. That’s when tenor Emmet Cahill – the breakout Irish singing sensation – will bring his stirring voice to Cottonwood’s Old Town Center for the Arts.

Presented by the Old Town Center and Yavapai College Performing Arts, Emmet Cahill is the 26 year-old County Westmeath native who took the Emerald Isle by storm. A musical prodigy at the age of five, Emmet trained at the Royal Irish Academy of Music, which named him its “Most Promising Young Singer” in 2010.

A winner of multiple national singing competitions who has performed in Dublin’s National Concert Hall, he was named the Irish Music Association’s “Irish Tenor of the Year” in 2013.

Emmet has toured internationally with the Irish music group, Celtic Thunder. His debut album. Emmet Cahill’s Ireland, a collection of Irish classics and folk tunes, went to Number One on Billboard’s World Music Charts.

He has appeared on PBS, the Today Show and performed by special invitation for the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. In March 2018, Emmet Cahill made his debut at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

Emmet’s appearance will mark the final performance in Yavapai College Performing Arts Center’s 2018-19 Verde Valley Series. YCPAC established the Verde Valley Series in 2016, to share the talents of outstanding live performers with audiences across Yavapai County.

Please join us for an engaging evening with this talented vocalist -- ‘Irish Tenor of the Year’ in the intimate, vintage ambiance of Old Town Center for the Arts.

Old Town Center for the Arts Is located at 5th Street & Main in Old Town Cottonwood.

Tickets for Emmet Cahill are $20 in advance, $22 at the door, and $25 for priority seating in the first three rows.

Tickets are available online at showtix4u.com. Tickets are also available in Cottonwood at: Desert Dancer, and Mount Hope Foods and in Sedona at The Literate Lizard Bookstore.

For upcoming events, visit www.oldtowncenter.org. For further information, contact Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.