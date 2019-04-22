Poetry and Prose Project presents classic poetry revue

Friday, April 26, 5 p.m.. the Poetry and Prose Project will present their annual classic poetry revue. A variety of voices read a variety of great words from many different eras. Some of the authors will be ones the audiences are very familiar with, poets such as Wordsworth, Emily Dickinson, Neruda, Ed Abbey, Shakespeare, and Rumi.

This year the Poetry and Prose show is pleased to announce special musical guest violinist Sonja Whisman, presenting classical music to accompany classical poetry. A lifelong musician and lover of music from Bach to Hendrix, Sonja Whisman spent many years playing classical, Celtic, and old-time American tunes.

The show will also feature the voices and reading talents of potter, poet, and playwright Mary Heyborne, actress Terra Shelman, astrologer Sondraya, playwright Martha Entin, rugged Randy Petty, rock and roller Tim Young, author Mischia Casebier, painter and author Rose Moon, actress Kate Hawkes, poet and actress Constance Patrick, activist troubadour Wendy Harford, and poet and artist Tanya Marcy.

New Mexico artist and poet Mimi Elizabeth Overhulser will make her Sedona stage debut. Born in New Mexico but now a longtime Cottonwood resident, Navajo poet Peaches Bedoni will also be making her Sedona stage debut. One of the evening’s highlights is expected to be when internationally renowned sculptor and humanitarian John Soderberg will reprise his reading of Ed Abbey’s “Paradox and Bedrock” while accompanied by Sonja Whisman on violin.

Authors who will have their words being read include Edgar Allen Poe, William Blake, Billy Collins, Jamaica Kincaid, Emily Dickinson, Rumi, Mary Oliver, WS Merwin, Dan Whyte, Pablo Neruda and many more.

Poetry and Prose Project shows are hosted by Gary Every who has been nominated for the Rhysling Award for years best science fiction poem seven times and been nominated for the Pushcart Prize twice.

As a journalist he has won back to back Best Lifestyle Feature of the Year Awards from the Arizona Newspaper Association for his pieces “Losing Geronimo’s Language” and “The Apache Naichee Ceremony.”

These stories and many others from his 15 year newspaper column were compiled in his book “Shadow of the OhshaD.”

OshaD is a Native American word for jaguar and both the first and last stories in the book. Mr. Every is also the author of 8 other books including the science fiction novellas “Inca Butterflies” and “The Saint and the Robot.”