Sedona Camera Club program to focus on ‘Shooting Arizona’s Waterways’

Photographer Joel Hazelton will present at the meeting of the Sedona Camera Club starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 29, at the Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Road, Sedona.



Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The Club’s annual business meeting will precede Joel’s presentation.

During his presentation “Shooting Arizona’s Waterways,” Joel will discuss where, when, and how to get beautiful, rare images of flowing water in Arizona’s remote backcountry destinations. Joel will start by sharing some of his best creek images from his 10+ years of exploring Arizona, as well as discussing what went into making these images.

From there, Joel will dive into where Arizona’s most beautiful watersheds are located, when are the best seasons to dedicate to exploring and photographing these areas, and how to prepare for an adventure through these beautiful destinations.

Finally, he will share tips on composition, lighting, and other techniques for creating standout images of flowing water.

Joel’s love for nature photography stems from a deep passion for the wilderness; he considers himself an outdoorsman first and a photographer second. It is because of this relationship with the landscape that he creates such intimate and personal photographs that sweep the viewer into the scene.

He feels a deep connection with Arizona, particularly the Sonoran desert, and strives to translate this connection through his work.

Renowned Arizona Highways photographer Nick Berezenko speaks highly of Joel’s work: “Anyone interested in the craft of photography should take a look at the March 2018 issue of Arizona Highways. Photographically the issue belongs to Joel Hazelton. Some of the pictures are quite the most beautiful I have ever seen, but what really impresses is that Joel accomplished most of them on assignment. Given the task of photographing I-17 last summer, Joel went beyond the call of duty in thinking out of the box and putting in extra effort to pull off something unique and wonderful. This is a Master at work, delivering as no one else could have. Congratulations, Joel, for a marvelous portfolio of images.”

Joel was born in Phoenix and spent his childhood hiking the desert ranges surrounding the city. It was his desire to share these places with others that began his love for photography. This soon developed into a serious hobby, and now he spends all of his free time exploring the most remote and beautiful places in Arizona, hoping to capture the perfect scene in perfect light.

Presentations, hosted by the Sedona Camera Club, are free. Local photographers are encouraged to join to support bringing high-quality speakers to promote interest in photography and develop photographic skills. Guests may attend two meetings prior to joining. Membership in the Sedona Camera Club is $35. For more information on the Sedona Camera Club, go to sedonacameraclub.org.