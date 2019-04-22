Sedona Film Fest presents ‘School of Life’ premiere April 27-May 1

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the crowd-pleaser “School of Life” April 27-May 1 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“School of Life” debuted to rave audience reviews at the recent Sedona International Film Festival — where it won the Directors’ Choice Award for Best Foreign Film — and is returning to Sedona by popular demand.

Paris 1930. Paul has only ever had one and the same horizon: the high walls of the orphanage, an austere building in the Parisian working class suburbs. Entrusted to a joyful country woman, Célestine, and her husband, Borel, the rather stiff gamekeeper of a vast estate in Sologne, the city child, recalcitrant and stubborn, arrives in a mysterious and disturbing world, that of a soverign and wild region.

The huge forest, misty ponds, heaths, and fields all belong to the Count de la Fresnaye, an elderly taciturn man who lives alone in his manor. The Count tolerates poachers on his estate, but Borel relentlessly hunts them down, most especially, Totoche, the most wily and elusive among them.

In the heart of a fairytale Sologne, alongside Totoche, Paul will learn about life, and also about the forest and its secrets. An even heavier secret weighs down the estate, because Paul has not happened to come there by accident.

“School of Life” is directed by Nicolas Vanier and stars François Cluzet, Eric Elmosnino, Valerie Karsenti, François Berléand and Jean Scandel.

“School of Life” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre April 27-May 1. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Saturday and Monday, April 27 and 29; and 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 30 and May 1.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.