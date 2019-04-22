Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Transit’ premiere April 26-May 1

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the “Transit” April 26-May 1 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Past and present merge in “Transit” — an alluring puzzle from Christian Petzold — which follows Georg (Franz Rogowski), a refugee from fascism who pursues Marie (Paula Beer), the wife of the dead man whose identity he has assumed.

As fascism spreads, German refugee Georg flees to Marseille and assumes the identity of the dead writer whose transit papers he is carrying. Living among refugees from around the world, Georg falls for Marie, a mysterious woman searching for her husband — the man whose identity he has stolen.

Adapted from Anna Segher’s 1944 novel, “Transit” shifts the original story to the present, blurring periods to create a timeless exploration of the plight of displaced people.

“Transit” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre April 26-May 1. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Tuesday and Wednesday, April 26, 30 and May 1; and 7 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, April 28 and 29.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.