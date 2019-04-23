Eye Boutique of Sedona donates $2,000 to Verde Valley First Books

SEDONA – Verde Valley First Books recently became $2,000 richer thanks to the Eye Boutique of Sedona.

Each March, Dr. Carolyn Martin raises money for local non-profit organizations.

This year, Eye Boutique of Sedona raised money for Verde Valley First Books, a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization that reads and gives books each month to 459 area preschoolers, the majority of whom are from low-income households.

According to a press release from Verde Valley First Books, volunteers go to 28 classrooms in Sedona, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Rimrock and Cornville to review letters and words, as well as read and discuss stories with the children.

“The children then take their own copy of the book home,” the press release stated. “Statistics show that getting children excited about books and reading during their early years will carry on throughout their lives.”

For more information about Verde Valley First Books, contact verdevalleyfirstbooks@gmail.com.

-- Bill Helm