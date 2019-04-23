Letter: Let’s solve problems we already have before building ‘road to nowhere’

Editor:

Regarding the bridge to nowhere: Funny they can get funds for this bridge, which is going to cost three or four times the grant amount by the time it’s done, but yet in the county bordering Cottonwood we get flooded from runoff from the city of Cottonwood because of the lack of retention ponds that are inadequate.

It gets worse every time we have a big rain, but yet we can get no help in diverting this water directly to the river

Two years ago this summer we had the worst flooding in Cottonwood and surrounding area in many years. Then we had meeting with the city and the county as of to date, nothing has been done

Before starting another costly go-nowhere project, let’s fix the problems we have.

John Verretto

Bridgeport