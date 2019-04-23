PEO Chapter I celebrates 90th birthday

PEO (Philanthropic Educational Opportunity) Chapter I celebrates its 90th birthday this week.

Chapter I had its first meeting at the Guild Hall of the Episcopal Church in the busy mining town of Jerome April 26, 1929. Officers were elected, and 12 women were initiated.

“We think those first 12 Jerome members would be proud that their Chapter I is doing so well,” said President Joyce Wood. “Chapter I has many more members now, ranging in ages, interests, and life experiences. However, we are one when it comes to the importance we feel in the education of women, both here in the U.S. and around the world. Ours is an organization founded in Mount Pleasant, Iowa in 1869. The founders felt it very important to help other women through charity, education, and friendships. Throughout these 90 years our members have worked hard on projects, raising money, and serving our community but, we have always had fun just being friends and being together.”

Chapter I members live not only in Jerome, but in Clarkdale, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Cornville, Sedona and all over the Verde Valley.

If you have been in PEO in other states, or are a curious woman wanting to learn about PEO, you are invited to attend one of the group’s socials.

For more information, call PEO President Joyce Wood, @ 480-818-3171.