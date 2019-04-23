Verde Valley club photos on display at Yavapai College Clarkdale library

CLARKDALE – Through the second week of May, the Verde Valley Photographic Society will show its work at the library of Yavapai College’s Clarkdale campus.

In 2019, the Verde Valley Photographic Society displayed its work at four libraries: Camp Verde, Cottonwood, Sedona and Beaver Creek. The Yavapai College exhibit is the group’s first in 2019.

Each month on the fourth Thursday, from 3 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., the Verde Valley Photographic Society meets at the Camp Verde Community Library.

Members discuss their recent projects, offer photographs for critique, solicit feedback and offer tips on becoming better photographers.

The Verde Valley Photographic Society is always looking for additional members. There are no membership fees.

For more information about the Verde Valley Photographic Society, visit the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/verdevalleyphotographicsociety. Or call 928-300-0522.

For Yavapai College Library Hours, please call the library at 928-634-6541.

Summer Hours begin in May.

https://www.yc.edu/v5content/library/verde-valley/hours.htm.

-- Bill Helm