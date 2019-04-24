Catch 22: Cottonwood police arrest man wanted since 2012

Cottonwood police, with the help of Catch 22, arrested a man wanted on aggravated assault and domestic violence charges Tuesday.

Catch 22 is a Yavapai County Silent Witness program where law enforcement seeks help from the community and area law enforcement agencies in catching the 22 most wanted felons in Yavapai County.

The program recently included 35-year-old Daniel Sanchez Martinez on the list.

Martinez had been wanted since 2012 after failing to appear for sentencing on charges of aggravated assault per domestic violence, criminal impersonation, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Cottonwood police, Martinez was a passenger in a vehicle when it was pulled over Tuesday by Cottonwood officers. He initially gave officers a false name.



Police were eventually able to identity Martinez and he was taken into custody without incident.

“This subject has eluded law enforcement since 2012 but thanks to the Catch 22 program and the public, Cottonwood Police were finally able to apprehend Daniel Sanchez Martinez,” said Cottonwood Police Sgt. Monica Kuhlt.