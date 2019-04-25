Camp Verde Business Alliance names interim directors

CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde Business Alliance is in a state of transition.

In late-2018, the alliance acquired the Camp Verde Chamber’s name. By this time next year, the alliance could be known as the Camp Verde Chamber of Commerce.

On April 15, the alliance officially recognized which of its board members would hold directorial positions – at least on an interim basis.

Sheri Hauser will serve as interim chairman, Shannon Wolfe as interim secretary, and Jill Valdez as interim treasurer.

By advice from the alliance’s compliance officer Timothy Remick, the offices of president and vice President “were left open … pending a vote of the full body of members to be held later.”

According to the minutes of the April 15 meeting, as compiled by board member Shannon Wolfe, Remick stated that the alliance needed to “appoint directors [such as treasurer and committee] to interact with a bank to handle our deposits and payment arrangements.”

Perhaps more important is the creation of the mission statement that board member John Smoley said “is a top priority.”

Smoley said that the alliance “hope[s] to have [the mission statement] created and voted upon by the next board meeting and presented the general membership.”

According to the April 15 minutes, the agenda “included what was needed and how to achieve the transition from the Business Alliance into an actual Chamber of Commerce.”

The next regular meeting of the Camp Verde Business Alliance is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, April 22 at the Camp Verde Community Library.



