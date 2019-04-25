Charles Husted selected as new Sedona police chief

Sedona’s new police chief, Charles Husted, is on duty.

Husted brings 30 years of law enforcement experience to Sedona, with an emphasis on community policing, collaborative problem solving and partnerships.

“I learned early in my career that truly effective policing and sustainable outcomes don’t happen without community trust,” he says. “Innovation comes from creating an environment where others are welcomed and feel safe to participate.”

Most recently, Husted served as division commander with the Sacramento, California, Police Department, where he led 92 employees and oversaw law enforcement services for a 20-square-mile section of the city. His experience includes critical incident response; investigations; management of neighborhood policing, school resource officers and internal affairs; crime analysis, policy development and administration of a $12 million budget.

Husted started at his post April 22. His first order of business is getting to know the staff and community.

“My approach is to begin building both internal and external relationships, and working to understand the safety and quality of life needs of the community,” he says. “My guiding priorities include leading by example, having a service-oriented and problem-solving mindset, taking initiative, promoting teamwork, and fostering community-based relationships.”

City Manager Justin Clifton says Husted was the unanimous choice of all the panelists who participated in a multi-stage application and hiring process for police chief. “We were focused on finding someone with superior communication skills,” he says, “as well as experience applying current and best practices in policing strategies and technologies. We’re happy to have found that in Chief Husted.”