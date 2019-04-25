Kendrew Streck leads Mingus boys team at state track championships

So dominant this season, Mingus senior thrower Kendrew Streck can have an off day and still be expected to win.

That’s been Streck’s experience this year and that’s also why he is the odds on favorite to defend his Arizona Division 3 May 3-4 state track and field championship this year in the shotput and also has a good chance of claiming the state crown in the discus as well.

Photo Gallery Sedona Last Chance track and field meet Mingus Union and Camp Verde competed at the Sedona Last Chance on Apr. 23. VVN/James Kelley

Streck’s best throw in the shot put this season – a massive 55-feet, 6-inches is four feet better than the No. 2 throw in the state this season. In fact, Streck has eight throws this season all better than the No. 2 effort in the state.

Streck also leads the Division 3 state rankings this year in the discus, but just barely. His best throw of 158-10 in just 11 inches better than the No. 2 effort in the state this year. Overall in Division 3, only three throwers have exceeded 150 feet this year.

800 meters

The 800-meter run has been one of the best events this year for the Mingus boys. Both junior Silas Willoughby and senior Dallin Gordon have qualified for the event this year. Willoughby this week has the third best time in the state with an altitude-adjusted 1:59.63 clocking. In Tuesday’s Sedona Last Chance meet, Gordon secured his berth with a 2:02.16 effort.

4X400

The Mingus boys 4X400 relay team of Willoughby, Gordon, and John and Taylor Capite are sitting on the bubble this week to qualify for the state track meet. Eighteen teams will go and Mingus is currently sitting at No. 19 with a best time of 3:34.36.They will know by Saturday is they get to run at the state meet.

4X800

With Willoughby and Gordon leading the way, the Mingus boys are ranked 13th in the state in the 4X800 meter relay with an 8:34 clocking. Two juniors, John Capite and Joseph Calhoon, will join Gordon and Willoughby on the relay team at state.

High jump

Junior Andrew Peterson inched his way up the state rankings in the high jump this week – 2 inches to be exact – at the Sedona Last Chance meet with a winning jump of 6-feet, 2-inches. That puts Peterson in the No. 11 spot overall in the state rankings, but Peterson also had a narrow miss Tuesday at 6-4, a clearance that would make him a solid medal contender at state.

Pole Vault

Mingus senior Drake Ortiz has come on strong in the past week for Mingus. He secured a state berth Saturday at Bradshaw Mountain with a jump of 12-feet, 1-inch and in Tuesday’s Sedona Last Chance meet he improved that mark to 12-7, which is the 16th best jump in Arizona Division 3 this year.