Obituary: John Elvin Teague 1953-2019

John Elvin Teague, 65, of Camp Verde, Arizona, was born Dec. 24, 1953, in Cottonwood, Arizona, to Alvin and Valda Teague of Camp Verde, Arizona. He was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 19, 2019.



He graduated from Camp Verde High School in 1972, attended Biltmore Culinary in Scottsdale and graduated with a Culinary Arts Degree.



He loved spending time in the mountains especially in the Long Valley/Happy Jack area. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, camping, dutch oven cooking, gardening and spending time with his two granddaughters.

He served on various boards and organizations while his kids were involved in 4-H and sports.



He was an active member of the Camp Verde Christian Church. He loved attending the farmers market in recent years to sell his home grown vegetables and cracked pecans.



He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Terri (Hutchins) Teague; daughter, Amber (John) Ford; granddaughters Ashlyn and Jordyn Ford of Camp Verde. Brothers Chet (Shelly) Teague, Justin (Carolyn) Teague; brother-in-law Dave Curtis of Camp Verde; various nieces and nephews and cousins.



He is preceded in death by his son, Jake; sister, Louise (Teague) Curtis; and parents, Alvin and Valda Teague. Funeral service will be Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 10 a.m. at Parkside Community Church, 401 Camp Lincoln Road, Camp Verde, Arizona 86322; followed by interment at Clear Creek Cemetery and reception at Camp Verde Christian Church, 621 Howards Road, Camp Verde, Arizona.



