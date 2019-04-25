Obituary: Warren Ray Ward 1924-2019

Warren Ray Ward, 94, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on April 20, 2019. Family and friends knew him as “Ray.” Ray was born on Oct. 2, 1924. in Wayne, Ohio, to Dorsey and Leah Ward and was one of six children.



He served in the Army/Air Corp during World War II. After his discharge he married the love of his life, Lola Belle Williams, on Feb. 14, 1946. His wife preceded him in death in 2013. They were married for 67 years.



Early years of their marriage were spent in Bowling Green, Ohio. In 1963 they moved to Phoenix, Arizona, and resided there until they retired in 1985 and moved to the Verde Valley.

During the summer months their time was spent at their cabin in Flagstaff. He often reflected on the many fond memories of the time spent at their cabin that was shared by family and friends.



He also enjoyed watching sports that included the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Arizona Cardinals.



He is survived by daughters Carol (Raymond) Laird of Bryan, Texas, and Barbara (Michael) Herrick of Cottonwood; sons Douglas Ward of Cave Creek, Arizona, and Dwight Ward of Cottonwood.

He is also survived by nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. He was dearly loved by his children and grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.



