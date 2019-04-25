Something old, something new: Couple hopes hotel will spark revitalization in Clarkdale

The two-story building on at the corner of Main Street and 10th in Clarkdale has undergone a lot of transformations over the last 100 years.

From furniture store to chapel to undertaking room to Bank of Jerome. Now, a local couple wants to make the space their own.

Craig and Becky Backus hope to turn the building into the Park Hotel.

Becky said they plan to have seven rooms available to book on several vacation rental platforms such as Airbnb, VRBO and TurnKey. Five of the rooms will have a king-sized bed and full kitchenette, one romance room with an electric fireplace and a claw-soaking tub.

Best of all, Becky said, will be the expansive view of the Clarkdale Business District and Clarkdale Town Park.

Becky said one of her favorite things about the rooms will be the exposed brick, giving the space a “boutique feel.”

Becky said she hopes to make the space feel “homie” and “inviting.”

The undertaking has become more than a passion project for the couple. They even plan to move into the space in a separate apartment.

“That’s why (we’re) selling the home I love and built,” Becky said.



The couple also has tentative plans to make the lobby area a brew pub concept. Craig said they plan to use wood from the original infrastructure to build the bar. He also hopes to keep other original elements of the building like the high ceilings and skylights.

“I want you to know you’re in a 100-year-old building,” he said.

Craig said he first got the inspiration for the hotel while working with Eric Jurisin on the Tavern Hotel in Old Town Cottonwood.

Craig said they hope to have the hotel open for business by spring 2020. The couple hopes this will spark additional revitalization efforts in downtown Clarkdale.

In an email to the Verde Independent, Clarkdale Town Manager Gayle Mabery said the town is excited for the completion of the project.

“The hotel’s completion will be a great addition to downtown Clarkdale,” she said.