American Heritage names winners in anti-bullying poster contest

CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde Kiwanis recently announced winners Camp Verde American Heritage Academy’s inaugural anti-bullying poster contest.

The contest, sponsored by the school’s anti-bullying club, was created by eighth grader Conner Watson and kindergarten teacher Drew Wang.

“We believe that all students have the capacity for compassion and the desire for a sense of belonging,” Wang said.

By March 27, there were 158 Verde Valley students who submitted posters for the contest. Contest winners in each grade category include American Heritage kindergartener Pierce Brown, Camp Verde Elementary’s Bells Lopez in the grades 1-2 category; American Heritage’s Opal Brown in the grades 3-5 category; and Camp Verde Middle School’s Jessica Placek in the grades 6-8 category.

According to Camp Verde Kiwanian Doug Watson – no relation to Conner – local businesses “generously supported the contest,” which allowed first through third place winners and honorable mentions to receive, in total, more $550 in prizes.