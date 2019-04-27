Camp Verde publishes 2019 visitor map

CAMP VERDE – Last year, the Town of Camp Verde printed 10,000 of its visitor map. The maps were so popular, according to Sebra Choe, the town’s Economic Development project manager, that the town ran out in three months.

“We knew we had to at least triple the inventory in 2019,” Choe said. “Then we decided we didn’t want to risk running out of maps for our tourism partners or visitor center and printed 70,000.”

Imagine had Camp Verde created a visitor map when it first considered the feat about 10 years ago.

According to Choe, Camp Verde “finally” made a visitor map “as a public-private partnership,” as Economic Development provided the map as a public service and businesses sponsored ads to help alleviate some of the cost.

“Stephanie Peters our graphic designer, the Complete Print Shop in Phoenix, and our cartographer Jean-Louis Rheault in Quebec are the all-stars of the team,” Choe said.

The all-Camp Verde visitor map has several updates from last year’s map, Choe said, which include a historic building walking tour map, the mural at Thanks a Latte, and feature crops for local farms.

This year’s map also replaces the Verde Valley map with a Camp Verde trails map.

Choe said that realtors, hotels, RV parks, visitor centers, ranger stations, retail shops, coffee shops and residents “have all received the map with great enthusiasm, and people from Phoenix and Payson were inspired to start map projects of their own.”

The Camp Verde Visitor Center is located at 435 S. Main St. 928-554-0851.