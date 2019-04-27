Forest Service, area agencies already bracing for summer wildfire threats

Even though the Verde Valley received significant winter moisture, fire officials warn that residents should not become complacent this upcoming wildfire season.

“Significant snowfall and rain in the highlands/mid-elevations has increased soil moisture and new grass growth,” according to Debbie Maneely, public affairs officer, Prescott National Forest. “This has resulted in a later start to ‘typical’ fire season that we’ve seen over the past two decades of persistent drought.”

However, it’s a double-edged sword, Maneely continued.

“With the abundant moisture, the grasses respond vigorously with more growth across wider areas. So, when the grasses cure and dry in the months of May and June, they will be readily available to burn and they burn quickly.”

Jason Coil, Sedona Fire District chief, said 2018 was a good winter for moisture and the snowpack on the peaks was about 130% of average, adding that it had a significant impact on the drought index.

“This impact on fires is two-fold, first higher soil moistures mean that vegetation greens up better and live fuel moisture is higher,” Coil said. “This means that after the grasses cure out and there are critical fire weather (red flag) days, the potential for large fire growth is higher.”

“Right now the fire danger in our area is trending at the 10-year average, which means it is below last year” he added.

The Coconino National Forest reported 264 wildfires total (89 were human-caused, and 175 were lightning-caused) in 2018, according to Brady Smith, public affairs officer, Coconino National Forest.

“These all vary in size and most are a tenth of an acre, but some are larger. The largest and most intense of all of those fires was the 16,309-acre Tinder Fire,” Brady said.

The Prescott National Forest reported 61 fires for a total of 8,875 acres burned in 2018, and 34 were human caused and 27 were lightning caused fires, according to Maneely.

All the agencies said they are training for wildfires before the season even begins.

“We are currently on-boarding our approximately 100 seasonal firefighters” at the Coconino National Forest Service, said Brady, “and they are in the midst of doing training in order to get all of their qualifications up to par.”

Brady said the training happens every year, but they are starting early this year and “our firefighters are slated to be fully up and ready by late April/early May.”

Cole said Sedona has completed its pre-season training and other items associated with readiness.

“We have an annual routine of ‘readiness’ for our firefighters and equipment to respond to unwanted wildfires in a way that involves as little risk as possible to the firefighters while implementing strategies most likely to succeed,” explained Maneely at PNF. “This routine includes training, refreshing, testing, and reviewing protocols, standards, practices, and drills.”

Earlier this month, Prescott National Forest had to extinguish the 16 acre Lynx Fire. “The human caused Lynx Fire which was reported on April 19, east of the south shore boat ramp is still under investigation,” reported the PNF website on April 21.

“As temperatures rise, more people take advantage of the recreation opportunities on the Forest. The warmer weather also increases the risk for wildfires, and requires that you take precautions while recreating,” warns a PNF web post.

“Property owners should prepare their properties every year for every fire season. And, we should not wait until spring is ending and we start thinking and feeling like it’s fire season,” explained Maneely.

“There are plenty of things homeowners can and should do all year long and well ahead of fire season. Clear pine needles and trim grass a minimum of 30 feet from around your structure(s). Trim low hanging limbs/branches. If you live in the chaparral/brush, again apply a 30 foot clearing at a minimum, but give greater consideration to an even larger brush-free area around structures. “

She offered many other suggestions such as cleaning roofs and gutters of debris, watching sparks from lawn tools and mowers, consider building materials that are not receptive to burning embers (stucco, asphalt shingles, cement siding, check your safety chains when towing a trailer, avoid planting vegetation immediately up against a structure and creating large gaps between trees and brush.