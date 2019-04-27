Obituary: John Philip Newhall 1943-2019

John Philip Newhall went to be with his Savior on Easter morning, April 21, 2019, in Cottonwood, Arizona.

John was born on May 2, 1943, in Vandalia, Illinois, to Paul and Celia Newhall. John was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Celia Newhall; his infant brothers, Charles and Harvey; his infant son, Jason; and his step-daughter, Sarah.



He is survived by his wife, Deborah Newhall; his sisters, Susan (Wendell) Lyon and Joanne (John) Smith; children Sherri Piper, John Dale Newhall, Chrystal England, Mike Newhall, Renee Palmer, Michael Hall, Jeremiah Rossiter, James, Jonathan, Joshua, and Justin Newhall; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Family and friends extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff at Carefree Assisted Living Home in Cottonwood, Arizona, for the continued excellent and loving care they provided to John.



Services for John will be held at Verde Valley Christian Church in Cottonwood on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 10 a.m.



