Obituary: Susanne Lynne Hutchison 1967-2019

Susanne Lynne Hutchison, Age 52, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. She was born Jan. 17, 1967, in Mt. Vernon, Washington, to James and Yvonne McEwan.



Susanne grew up in Irvine, California, and attended Irvine High School. Upon graduating high school in 1985 she attended the University of Utah in Salt Lake City and was married in 1989.

After marrying she moved back to California where she had and raised two children.



Susanne worked in the legal field for over 25 years, which included owning and operating a successful private business for 12 of those years before she moved to Sedona, Arizona, in 2014.



Susanne passed away peacefully in her home from natural causes with her children by her side.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, James and Yvonne, whom were residents of Sedona, Arizona; and her sister, Victoria.

She is survived by her two children, Tyler and Jennifer; two sisters, Colleen and Lisa; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private memorial ceremony was held for family members.



Information provided by survivors.