Celtic Indian Arvel Bird joins Bearsheart Family Dancers at Old Town Center for the Arts

Arvel Bird (Southern Paiute/Scottish) and the Bearsheart Family Dancers (Hunkpapa Sioux) are together again May 4, 7 p.m., at the Old Town Center for the Arts

This unique concert is a long-time collaboration of Native drumming and dancing with Arvel’s inspiring blend of music borne of his Southern Paiute and Scottish ancestry.

Arvel and the Bearshearts have performed together for the past 10 years in many venues across Canada and the United States.

“Although the “kids” have grown up, they have maintained their fun, playfulness and love of dancing to Arvel’s music,” Kimberly Kelly said.

Celtic Indian Arvel Bird, an award-winning recording artist who, for several years, toured the world with Glen Campbell, Loretta Lynn and others, is also an independent artist on Singing Wolf Records label out of Nashville. This unique and genre-blending violinist, Native American flute player, Irish whistle player, singer, songwriter, and composer has thrilled audiences with his very energetic and exciting songs and performance style.

Brad Bearsheart, Nathanial Bearsheart and Ella Bearsheart bring an intriguing visual element with the pow wow drum and Native dancing to Arvel’s contemporary Native American and Celtic music.

Those who follow competition dancing will be familiar with all three names; Brad Bearsheart dances in the “Men’s Fancy Dance”category, teenagers, Nathanial and Ella are well-known on the circuit as consistent winners in “Men’s Hoop Dance” and “Grass Dance” categories; and “Women’s Fancy Shawl” and “Women’s Hoop Dance”, respectively. Both Ella and Nathanial compete at the World Hoop Championships at the Heard Museum in Phoenix.

Joining them on stage will be Kimberly Kelley on keyboard, bodhran and vocals.

Old Town Center for the Arts Is located at 5th Street & Main in Old Town Cottonwood.

Tickets for this special performance are $20 in advance, $22 at the door, and $25 for priority seating in the first three rows. Tickets are available online at showtix4u.com.

Tickets are also available in Cottonwood at: Desert Dancer, and Mount Hope Foods and in Sedona at The Literate Lizard Bookstore.

For upcoming events, visit www.oldtowncenter.org.

For further information, contact Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.