Committee wants to delay consolidation election until November 2020

COTTONWOOD – Members of the Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools have spent the past two years telling Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union that they should merge into one school district.

Monday, Phil Terbell said that his pro-consolidation committee would rather see the election take place in 2020 than in November of this year.

Though the consolidation bill known as SB 1073 was penned a week ago by Gov. Doug Ducey, it isn’t effective until 90 days after the Arizona Legislature adjourns. According to Terbell, that doesn’t leave much time for his committee to solicit signatures on the petitions his group has yet to pick up from Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter’s office.

“We knew it wouldn’t be effective until much after the petitions would need to be circulated,” Terbell said.

A limited amount of time to collect signature support is one of a few reasons the committee wants consolidation to go to election in November 2020.

Terbell also said that by delaying the election one year, the districts would not be asked to bear the approximately $30,000 it would cost for an election in a non-election year.

“We would be spending the public’s money in a better manner,” Terbell said.

As of Friday, April 26, the pro-consolidation committee has not pulled petitions, according to Jenn Nelson, education elections coordinator and administrative assistant for Carter’s office.

Nov. 5 election?

Judge David Mackey’s compromise ruling in last year’s Mingus Union consolidation lawsuit stated that the public would be able to decide on Nov. 5 whether the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts should merge.

Which is why the pro-consolidation committee, Terbell said, needs to reach out to the lawsuit’s other parties “to see if they concur with us.”

“We reached out to Mackey’s office about SB 1073,” Terbell said. We were then encouraged by his staff to see if the other entities concurred.

Terbell said that attorneys for the pro-consolidation committee will contact the other parties. After that, Terbell said, he is not sure of the next step.