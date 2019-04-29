Great Sedona Chili Cook-Off is hottest event of the year

You won’t want to miss Rotary Club of Sedona’s 9th annual Great Sedona Chili Cook-Off, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

The event is held in conjunction with the cultural Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village’s Cinco de Mayo Fiesta weekend.

Top chefs from area restaurants and community leaders are busy perfecting their special chili recipes, which can be sampled at festive booths in Tlaquepaque’s Calle de Independencia.

Come and cheer on your favorite “hot” chili cook-off restaurants who will vie for the 2019 Restaurant Chili Championship including: The Artist’s Kitchen Shop, Creekside American Bistro, Orchard Canyon on Oak Creek, Steakhouse 89, Tamaliza Cafe, and Vino di Sedona.

Other awards include the Restaurant Judges’ Award and Peoples’ Choice Award plus cash prizes and trophies. The competition will really get heated when Sedona’s Mayor Sandy Moriarty, Cottonwood’s Mayor Tim Elinski, and Interim Fire Chief of the Sedona Fire District Jason Coil, compete for the community’s Judges Choice Award.

This year’s judges are: Robert K. Barry, Culinary & Hospitality Director for Yavapai College; Joe Rodgers, chef for Indian Gardens Café; and Jeff Smedstad, chef for Elote.

The event also features a silent auction, beer & wine garden, and kid’s activities. The silent auction features items you can either buy it now or bid on including certificates for area restaurants, lodging and spas, golfing, jewelry, artwork, and much more.

For more information and to view silent auction items visit: www.sedonarotary.org/page/the-great-sedona-chili-cook-off.

Admission to the Chili Cook-Off is $15. Children under 12 are free.

Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village is located at 336 State Route 179, Sedona. Look for event parking signs.

Parking information is also on the website.

Rotary Club of Sedona thanks its Fiesta Sponsors: Deborah and Scott Amey; Colleen Anderson, John and Veronika Crawford; Paul and Mara Majane; Holli Ploog; Sedona Dental Arts; David and Isabel Simmer; John and Andrea Terhune; and Guardian Air/Guidance Air.

Proceeds of this year’s event to benefit club activities that aid our youth such as the high school Youth Leadership Training Camp, Verde Valley Imagination Library (monthly books sent to Verde Valley children, from birth to 5 years old to prepare them for school), college scholarships, and a youth foreign exchange program.

Also benefitting from the proceeds are local and international programs such as St. Andrew’s community suppers, Highway 89A clean-up, Human Library Project, Kindness Conversations and Rotary International’s work on the eradication of polio.



The Great Sedona Chili Cook-Off was founded by Rotarians Rod Abbott and Ron Larson. The Rotary Club of Sedona lost both active members in 2015.

From the Cook-Off’s beginning, Rod and Ron had been the dynamic duo recruiting restaurants to participate and obtaining sponsors.

Now in its 9th year, the Cook-Off is the hottest event of the year, and received the Kudos Readers’ Choice Award for Best Annual Local Event in the Verde Valley.

The Rotary Club of Sedona is an affiliate of Rotary International, a service organization that works to promote world health and eradication of polio, to support the education of young people and to make the community a better place through a variety of local service activities.



The Club meets at noon the second, third and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Heartline Café in Sedona. Visitors are welcome. For more information go to: www.sedonarotary.org.