World-renowned guitarist and lead singer for the rock band Zebra will bring his solo acoustic show the Goldenstein Stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Wednesday, May 8, 7 p.m.

Jackson’s solo show — which is on nationwide tour — will include hits from Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, The Beatles, Pink Floyd, the Moody Blues, Elton John and many more.

Randy Jackson is the lead singer/guitarist for the rock band Zebra. Randy’s first foray into recording success began with the self-titled Zebra debut album, released on Atlantic Records in 1983. Critically acclaimed for its lush rock sounds, due in large part to Jackson’s searing lead vocals and soaring guitar leads, the album sold 75,000 copies the first week and became the fastest selling debut album in the history of Atlantic Records.

“Who’s Behind The Door” and “Tell Me What You Want, written by Jackson, received serious notice in the press, and helped to form legions of Zebra fans almost instantly.



The group has produced five albums and five videos with combined sales of over 2 million units. The latest Zebra release, “Zebra IV”, was also produced and engineered by Jackson.

In September 1995, Jackson performed his first show in Norfolk, Virginia, with the Virginia Symphony singing lead vocals and adding acoustic guitar to the Virginia Symphony’s performance of the music of Led Zeppelin with conductor Brent Havens.

Randy Jackson is live in concert at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Wednesday, May 8, 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are $22.50 in advance; $27.50 at the door.

All tickets include a keepsake show poster and a meet-and-greet with Jackson in the lobby after the show.

Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177.

Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.