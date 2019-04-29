Santa Pachita to headline ‘Cinco de Drinko Fiesta’

Saturday, May 4, Main Stage presents their “Cinco de Drinko Fiesta” starring Tucson’s own and one of Cottonwood’s favorite bands, Santa Pachita. Santa Pachita is a 9-piece band that blends a variety of musical styles to create an entertaining night of dancing for everyone.

The congas, flute, and trumpet add depth to the energetic music that is influenced by ska, cumbia, rumba-salsa, and bands like Manu Chao. You will have the most difficult time sitting through this sound explosion and not getting up to dance.

Please come help us celebrate Cinco de Mayo early with the amazing Santa Pachita and drink specials all night long. The Agenda food truck will be in the parking lot serving up delicious food for the evening too.

There is a $5 cover charge at the door and the festivities start at 9 pm. 21+

Friday, May 3, Main Stage presents “First Fridays w/ DJ ill.Ego.” Local favorite DJ ill.Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley, but throughout Arizona.



Ill.Ego has been begun opening for national acts in Flagstaff and Phoenix-area music venues and clubs. Attendees can expect a high-energy dance party featuring music and songs from a variety of genres and decades.

The event is 21+ and there is no cover. Music starts at 9 p.m.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m.

Tuesdays are swing dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with host, Braiden Campbell at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel.

Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy.

Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11a.m. to close and closed on Sundays.

All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.