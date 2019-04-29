Sound Bites Grill offers perfect recipe of Latin Flamenco infused with Jazz and R&B

Summa Totius “the sum of all parts “features high energy Latin/Flamenco inspired music with an all-star cast of Arizona based musicians at Sound Bites Grill in Sedona Friday, May 3, 7 p.m.

The group has a unique sound combing Latin music with jazz, blues, and R & B. Summa Totius is the name of the bands newest self-titled, CD, which blends the Latin, jazz, blues, and R & B music styles.

Drew Hall, the band’s leader and lead guitarist, has shared that the band will be mixing things up for the Sound Bites Grill show with some new surprising features.

You never know who may be joining the band on stage. Last time, violinist Teresa Joy sat in for numerous sets. Summa Totius has a vibe to complement the restaurant’s show room with guitar lined walls.

Summa Totius was formed in January 2017 when the acoustic duo of Anton Teschner and Drew Hall (Formed in 2004) decided they wanted to bring their music to a new level.

Drew had been performing with drummer Gigi Gonaway as a part of the Walt Richardson and Friends band and thought that Gigi would be the perfect drummer for this band.

Drummer Gigi Gonaway has certainly conquered the big stage, having played the biggest arenas in the world with several chart topping artists including Mariah Carey, Steve Winwood, Aretha Franklin,, Whitney Houston , James Taylor and Eric Martin.

“I was really fortunate to land and keep an amazing gig with Mariah Carey for a bunch of years”, said Gonaway. “I was playing with musicians on a whole different plane and through this I learned patience and the ability to understand and appreciate true talent.”

When asked who would be the perfect bassist for the band, Gigi said, “Mahlon Hawk “.

Mahlon Hawk is an Emmy-award winning bassist who has recorded and performed with members of Steely Dan and The Cars as well as drumming legend Bernard Purdie.

There is a $10 cover to sit in the music room where the band performs in the Sound Bites Grill show lounge.

Sound Bites Grill is a music-themed restaurant located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe shops.The restaurant offers live music most nights.

For more information and reservations call 928-282-2713 or visit SoundBitesGrill.com.