Wooden Ships to deliver synergy of music, vocal harmonies at Cornville’s Old Corral

Known for its weekly Saturday night live music, the dance floor fills fast at Cornville’s Old Corral Bar. The fun begins at 8 p.m. and goes on until midnight.

There is a lot to like during the week, too, starting with Monday at 5 p.m. with the weekly poker tournament. Tuesday brings another tournament, this time in the realm of pool. Wednesday there’s more pool, this time with league competition.

Saturday night is dance time at the Old Corral when the band Wooden Ships takes the stage.

This four-piece show offers up a synergy of music and vocal harmonies that cover tunes in genres of classic rock, blues and country music.

Outstanding lead vocals and harmonies are produced by JJ Corcoran, bass player Brian Kirk and guitarist Chris Pajak. Supporting the vocal harmonies is a solid rhythm section consisting of Kirk bass work and Gino Romeo on drums.

In addition to her lead vocals and harmonies, JJ Corcoran adds soulful harmonica passages to the mix. She studied at the Blue Bear Music School San Francisco and has been performing in Sedona and the San Francisco Bay area for over 25 years.

Born and raised on the south side of Chicago, Chris Pajak has been guitarist, singer and songwriter with a number of touring bands over the years Gino Romero provides the percussive beats having played drums since the age of 10.

The Old Corral is located at 11375 E Cornville Road in Cornville and is open from 9 a.m. daily.