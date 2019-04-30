Camp Verde Marshal’s Office seeks $143,000 in grants

CAMP VERDE – Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council could approve the Marshal’s Office request to apply for five grants totaling $143,371 to help pay for equipment and personnel overtime expenses.

Equipment grants include $32,570 for an Operation Night Watch automated license plate reader, $14,535 for K-9 specific equipment and training for the canine unit, and $7,238 to purchase four automated external defibrillators for deputies to carry in their patrol vehicles.

An impaired driving grant and traffic services/speed control grants totaling $89,028 would come from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

A breakdown of the grants is included in council’s May 1 agenda packet.

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, council will hold its regular meeting in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

A copy of the agenda is available at the Town’s website, located at http://www.campverde.az.gov/government/town-clerk/agendas-minutes-actions/2019-town-council.

