Camp Verde to talk water company purchase

CAMP VERDE – In a 5 p.m. executive session Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will consider making an offer for the Camp Verde Water System.

In August 2018, the town and the water company were able to agree that the water company wanted more for the business than the town was willing to pay.

The Town of Camp Verde offered $6.5 million, the water company wanted $8 million.

Martin said that he hopes to “discuss the structure of an offer” with council.

“Or if we make an offer, what we would offer, how we would structure a potential purchase,” he said. “I think we’d move forward in all areas if we could, if it’s financially doable. We’ve been down this road before. Hopefully this time we’ll get farther.”

Council will meet in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

A copy of the agenda is available at the Town’s website, located at http://www.campverde.az.gov/government/town-clerk/agendas-minutes-actions/2019-town-council.

