Oak Creek teacher receives $2,500 sustainability award

CORNVILLE – For the past seven years, the Sustainable Economic Development Initiative has given cash awards to pre-K through grade 12 teachers who develop and implement lessons, units or projects that reflect and reinforce 21st century sustainability principles.

According to Executive Director Eric Marcus, Executive Director, the initiative – also known as SEDI believes in rewarding teachers who “influence the attitudes of their students, and how they view sustainability that will really change the world.”

Tuesday, Marcus presented Oak Creek School’s Lyndsay Ludden with a $2,500 award for her work with the school’s first grade class.

For Ludden, she said it didn’t take long for her students to believe in recycling and upcycling.

“The kids saw how passionate I am about this,” Ludden said. “So many things we throw away have multiple uses. The kids want to keep every little thing now.”

A class of 35 pupils, Ludden’s first graders learned how to ‘live green’ through three R’s: reducing, reusing, and recycling. They also learned the three sustainable components through research, field trips, and creating upcycled robots.

If a classroom of first graders learning about sustainability wasn’t enough, the entire Cornville campus embarked in a weekly recycling program.

“Students learned what it means to recycle, how they can reduce the amount of trash that goes into our landfills, and how they can reuse items,” Ludden wrote in her award application to SEDI.

Ludden’s class also went on field trips to the Gray Wolf Landfill in Dewey where waste management personnel guided the children on a tour and answered questions about the waste that goes into the landfill.

“That was eye opening,” Ludden said. “It was sad. Ravens and other birds swooping down and picking up trash. Birds were eating our trash.”

Ludden’s class also went to the Sedona Recycling Center, and walked from the school to Oak Creek where they picked up trash, weighed it, and separated the recyclable items from things that belonged in the landfill.

The recycled items were used for the upcycled robot that they displayed at the school’s STEM Fair. Ludden also wrote in her application that the recycling studies “taught the importance of sustainability through real world, hands-on experiences.”

“Instead of simply telling the kids about recycling, we went out into the world, saw how much waste is in our landfills and on the side of the road, how it can be recycled, and then did something about it,” Ludden wrote.

In year’s past, Ludden has taught her classes about sustainability. But not to this extent, she said.

“This year, they really got into it,” Ludden said.

The only thing Ludden would do differently next year?

“I think I will give the students choice on their upcycled project,” she said. “This year I had them create robots, but next year they can choose what they want to create, [such as a] musical instrument, robot, furniture.”

Ludden will receive the check at the 2019 SEDI awards ceremony at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 23 at the High Country Conference Center in Flagstaff.

