Obituary: Samantha Amic-Twohy Alvarado 1982-2019

Samantha Amic-Twohy Alvarado, 37, of Cottonwood, passed away on April 18, 2019. She was born on April 13, 1982, in Vallejo, California, to Gerald and Mary Eddards.



Samantha attended Mingus Union High School for three years and received her diploma. She then worked as a staff accountant for H & H Accounting for over 10 years. Samantha will be dearly missed by all who loved her.



Samantha was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Eddards.

She is survived by her husband of 17 years Angelo Alvarado; son, Ronin Santana-Twohy Alvarado; daughter, Tianna Amic-Twohy Alvarado; brothers, Julius Eddards (Adriana), Larry Eddards, Twohy Eddards and Coby Eddards; sisters, Rachel Guenther and Rebecca Convey; four nieces; five nephews and one great-nephew.



Services and arrangements were held with Westcott Funeral Home.



