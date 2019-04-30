SVBA: In the Village, for the Village

The Sedona Village Business Association is the only business organization in the Village for the Village.

In our area, SVBA is the source to help you “connect the dots” and assist you to navigate your business toward growth.

• SVBA Special Event Networking Series called Lunch and Learn is held at the Holiday Inn Express Sedona the first Thursday of the month from noon to 1 p.m. (bring a lunch) to network and learn.

The Lunch and Learn for Thursday May 2 will be Christina M. Loggia, MS Ed. Workshop & Mastermind Leader - Become What You Are - Don’t Accept Your Life. Lead It. She will be presenting the John Maxwell book Everyone Communicates Few Connect, which is about how connecting is more skill than natural talent and how connecting the right way increases your influence in every situation. Please RSVP Crystal Hoyle at crystalh@swhm.com.

• Update on Spring Fling Networking Mixer. Due to the fact that our business owners are so busy developing and managing new and existing business opportunities, the Spring Fling event will be postponed to a fall event.

• Let’s give a shout out to MargoBDesign for her wonderful design on our SVBA Play and Stay guide- we are ready to reprint for the fourth time!

• Our next SVBA meeting will be at the Hilton on Tuesday, May 21, at 4 pm. Find out what’s happening in our Village, offer input and join us.

For more information, on becoming an SVBA member, our Lunch n Learn series, our meetings or additional events please visit us www.sedonavillagebusinessassociation.org.

Questions? Email info@sedonavillagebusinessassociation.org or call Crystal Hoyle at 928-284-0711.