Man accused of sending nude photos to teen girl

COTTONWOOD -- A 28-year-old man has been booked into the Yavapai County Jail on felony allegations of furnishing harmful materials to a 16-year-old girl.

The “harmful materials” were unsolicited and inappropriate pictures sent through social media, including one of a tattoo that says “Fun Size,” according to a Cottonwood Police Department report.

Police arrested Joshua Louis Hillyard when he met with his probation officer Thursday afternoon.

The 16 year-old victim reported to her School Safety Officer that she received the unsolicited and inappropriate pictures and messages from Hillyard. She said she met Hillyard through an outreach program where he was a mentor.

During the interview with police, Hillyard told investigators he knew the girl’s age but thought the age of consent in Arizona is 16 because that is the law in Montana.

Hillyard is on probation out of Montana and Wyoming but had his probation transferred to Arizona. He is on probation for burglary, fraud and sale of dangerous drugs.